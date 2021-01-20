Niagara Falls
• ASSAULT: Police are looking for two suspects in an assault in the 1300 block of Portage Road. A 26-year-old man told officers that he was walking int the area at 1 p.m. Thursday when two male suspects hit him from behind, knocking him to the ground.
• ARREST: A Falls woman was arrested after a shoplifting incident at a store in the 8400 block of Niagara Falls Boulevard at 6 p.m. Thursday. Danielle L. McKean, 39, 2917 Niagara Ave., was charged with petit larceny. She is accused of taking bottles of liquor, valued at more than $92, without paying for them.
8 ARREST: A North Tonawanda woman was arrested on drunken driving and other charges after an accident at the intersection of 19th Street and Walnut Avenue at 8:32 p.m. Thursday. Jodie A. Papa, 38, 5272 Terri Lane, was charged with driving while intoxicated, failure to obey a traffic device and failure to stop at a stop sign.
