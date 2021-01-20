Niagara Falls
• THEFT: Officers are looking into a shoplifting incident at a store in the 1500 block of Military Road. An employee told police that a female suspect entered the store at noon on Nov. 14 and took four bottles of men’s cologne, valued at $369, without paying for the items. The entire incident was captured on video by store security cameras.
• ARREST: A Falls man was arrested after a traffic stop in the area of Hyde Park Boulevard and Ontario Avenue at 1:58 a.m. Thursday. Mutasem A. Almikhlafi, 33, 42 B St., was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, no driver’s license, no inspection, failure to use a designated lane and improper use of emergency flashers.
