Niagara Falls
SHOOTING: Police are investigating a shooting incident in Jordan Gardens. Officers responded to a report of "shots heard" at 6:34 p.m. Tuesday. A witness told officers they heard the shots and found shell casings nearby. Officers said they found a vehicle that had been hit by three bullets.
BURGLARY: Officers are investigating a burglary on Niagara Street at 1:38 a.m. Wednesday. Police declined to release where on the street the incident took place. The victim was not at home at the time of the burglary, but advised responding officers that he was watching two suspects in the house on a security camera. The victim said that after announcing to the suspects that police were responding, they fled from the house. The entire incident was captured on video, which was reviewed by police, who said the suspects appeared to be armed with black handguns.
ROBBERY: Police are investigating a robbery in an undisclosed block of Sixth Street at 3:45 a.m. on Wednesday. A male victim told officers that he was walking in the area when he was approached by two male suspects, in dark clothing, who asked if he had money. When the suspect told the suspects he had no money, they reportedly punched him in the face, four times. The victim said he fell to the ground, where he was kicked in the face and back, before the suspects ran from the area. The victim said the suspects took his wallet and cell phone.
THEFT: Officers are looking into a shoplifting incident at a store in the 700 block of Builders Way. A loss prevention supervisor told police that video surveillance, from 4:40 p.m. Christmas Eve, showed two male suspects load a shopping cart with 20 250-foot rolls of wire and then push the carts out of the store without paying for the merchandise. The wire was valued at $2,000.
BURGLARY: Officers are investigating a burglary on LaSalle Avenue at 11 a.m. Friday. Police declined to release where on the street the incident took place. The victim told police that clothing, video gaming systems and seven box fans were taken from her home.
ASSAULT: Police are investigating an assault in the 1000 block of South Avenue at 7:40 p.m. Monday. A female victim told officers that she was walking home from a store, when a male suspect attacked her by punching her multiple times in the head and then knocking her to the ground. The victim said the suspect then ran from the area.
