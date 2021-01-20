Niagara Falls
• ARREST: A Falls man was arrested on impaired driving charges after a property damage accident in the 1300 block of 18th Street at 12:34 p.m. Saturday. Aaron C. Conrad, 40, 7900 Porter Road, was charged with driving while ability impaired, one count each of first- and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, two counts of second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, one count of circumventing an interlock device, moving from a lane unsafely, no driver's license and a violation of driver's license restrictions.
• ARREST: A Falls man was arrested after a shoplifting incident at a store in the 700 block of Builders Way at 2:22 p.m. Saturday. Timmy L. Brocius, 55, 2305 Niagara Falls Blvd., Apt. 6, was charged with petit larceny. He is accused of taking more than $178 worth of merchandise without paying for the items.
• ARREST: A Falls man was arrested on multiple charges after fleeing from officers who were trying to conduct a traffic stop in the 1600 block of Calumet Avenue at 12:25 a.m. Friday. Avon S. Dix, 21, 420 17th St., was charged with third-degree fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle, resisting arrest, failure to use a designated lane, leaving the scene of a property damage accident, reckless driving, unsafe turn, imprudent speed, no insurance, no registration, insufficient tail lamps and improper license plates.
• THEFT: Officers are looking into a vehicle break-in in the 9400 block of Niagara Falls Boulevard. A 27-year-old woman told police that sometime between 7 p.m. Monday and 4 a.m. Tuesday, someone broke into her 2006 Buick Rendezvous by unknown means. The victim said her debit card, her driver's license and $20 was taken from the vehicle.
• ARREST: A Falls woman was arrested after a shoplifting incident at a store in the 1500 block of Military Road at 5 p.m. Tuesday. Danasha S. Maxwell, 25, 1643 Eighth St., Apt. 1, was charged with petit larceny and false personation. She is accused of taking more than $140 worth of merchandise without paying for the items and giving police a false name when asked to identify herself.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.