Niagara Falls
ARREST: A Falls man was arrested after a shoplifting incident at a store in the 1500 block of Military Road at 4:50 p.m. Thursday. Stephen Ray Broadway, 36, 1807 Pierce Ave., was charged with petit larceny. He is accused of taking more than $222 worth of food items without paying.
THEFT: Officers are looking into a shoplifting incident at a store in the 1500 block of Military Road. A manager told police that two female suspects entered the store at 5 p.m. Wednesday and took more than $1,5000 worth of beauty products without paying for the items. The entire incident was captured on video by store security cameras.
ROBBERY: Police are investigating a robbery in the 1500 block of Pine Avenue. Officers said they responded to a panic alarm at a store at 2:20 a.m. Thursday and when they arrived an employee told them a male suspect had threatened her and demanded money. The victim said the suspect had his hand in his pocket, as if he had a gun, and told her he was armed. The suspect came behind the front counter of the store and opened a cash register, placing the drawer on top of a pizza he had previously ordered. The suspect then ran from the store with the cash drawer and the pizza.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.