Niagara Falls
• THEFT: Staff at a fast food restaurant on the 8500 block of Niagara Falls Boulevard reported a theft Tuesday morning. The store manager said sometime since 11 p.m. Monday someone had cut the lock off of an outdoor freezer and had taken at least two cases of breaded chicken worth $188, one case of onion rings ($60) and one case of poppers ($25). An inventory was to be conducted to determine if anything else was missing.
• THEFT: A 74th Street resident reported Sunday that sometime overnight Saturday someone had entered their car and had taken hunting equipment and sunglasses worth an estimated $1,580. The victim couldn't say for sure if the vehicle had been locked but could find no damage.
• THEFT: A member of a local trades union reported that someone had broken into their property on the 400 block of 19th Street sometime Monday night by cutting through a fenced-in area. A lock was then cut from a container and a $1,000 magnetic drill was taken.
• THEFT: Staff at a Third Street hotel reported Dec. 16 that on Dec. 10 two men had taken fiberglass statues of a gorilla and a parrot valued at $250 each. Officers were shown video surveillance of the theft, which occurred near a dock area of the hotel. The two men walked up to the statues, grabbed them and walked off about 6:50 p.m. Dec. 10.
• THEFT: A Georgia resident reported to Falls police that sometime between 8 and 9:25 a.m. Dec. 16 someone smashed the passenger side front and rear windows of a 2019 Nissan RGE parked at a hotel on the 400 block of Buffalo Avenue. A Vera Wang purse under the passenger-side front set was taken. It contained $100 and personal papers. Damage was also done to the vehicle's tail light and rear side panel.
• THEFT: A resident on the 300 block of Ninth Street reported to police that sometime between 7:30 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. Saturday someone took their wallet from their car parked in the driveway. The wallet contained $1,500 and driver's license. The victim said the car had been locked but no damage was found. A window was found slightly open.
