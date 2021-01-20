Niagara Falls
• ASSAULT: Police are looking for a suspect in connection with an assault in the 600 block of 19th Street. A 24-year-old man told officers that he was in that area at 11 p.m. Saturday when he got into "an altercation" with another man and was slashed by a knife under his left eye.
• BURGLARY: Officers are looking for a female suspect who broke into a home in the 600 block of 19th Street at 3:53 a.m. Sunday. A 65-year-old man, who said he knows the suspect but not her hame, crawled in through his bedroom and window and asked, "Where is your money" After searching the victim's apartment, the suspect left without any cash.
• THEFT: Officers are looking into a theft from the 8800 block of Lindbergh Avenue. A 70-year-old man told police that sometime between 10:30 p.m. Friday and 8:55 a.m. Saturday, someone stole a bicycle, with two flat tires, from his unlocked shed.
