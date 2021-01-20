Niagara Falls
• ANIMAL INCIDENT: Officers are looking for a black pit bull after the dog attacked a man in the 2200 block of North Avenue. A 41-year-old man told police he was walking in that area, at 11:50 a.m. Thursday when a black pit bull approached him. The man said the dog appeared friendly and jumped up on him. The victim told police when he told the dog to “get down”, the dog began to attack him. The man said he was bitten several times on his left hand, left leg and right arm. He was treated for his injuries at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center.
