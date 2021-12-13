NIAGARA FALLS
PETIT LARCENY: A woman parked on North Avenue to play bingo at a Pine Avenue social club. Someone entered her unlocked vehicle some time between 8:21 and 10:21 p.m. Friday and stole items valued at about $75.
PETIT LARCENY: A resident of the 500 block of 10th Street reported someone stole two grey Nintendo Switches delivered to a front porch. She reported it to police as requested by Fingerhut. The crime occurred sometime last Tuesday afternoon.
CAR THEFT: Sometime overnight on Saturday, someone stole a 2019 Mitsubishi from a Roselle Avenue address. The reporting party said she inadvertently left it unlocked with keys in the ignition.
SHOTS FIRED: At about 1:30 Sunday afternoon, police responded to a report of shots fired on 26th street. There were witnesses, photos and 9 mm casings but a suspect has yet to be identified.
PETIT LARCENY: Sometime between 3 and 3:30 Saturday, someone entered an Independence Avenue lower apartment and took cigarettes and a Play Station valued at $350
PETIT LARCENY: A resident of the 700 block of Cedar Ave. reported someone stole his snow shovel sometime in the overnight from Saturday, Dec. 4 and Sunday, Dec. 5
STRUCTURE FIRE: Police arrived at the scene of a structure fire at 10:45 p.m. Sunday in a vacant structure at 628 19th Street. The Niagara Frontier Sikh Society was listed on the police report as the owner of the condemned property.
GRAND LARCENY: A woman reported she went to a Builder’s Way movie theater to see “Eternal” at 8:30 p.m. Sunday. She left her purse behind. When theatre employees retrieved it, it was intact less $6,000 in Canadian cash she had intended to use for a car repair when the exchange rate improves. $300 US was also taken.
ASSAULT: At about 3 a.m. Monday, an intoxicated man at a 6th Street casino reported being punched in the face and losing consciousness. Two men from Lackawanna and Fort Wayne, Ind. reported they had stepped of the elevator and been rushed by the victim. One of them punched him in the face to subdue him. Casino video confirmed the story.
MENACING: Two men reported being threatened by a man with a gun outside a Buffalo Avenue convenience store at about 6:10 p.m. Friday. The suspect fled the scene.
