Niagara Falls
• ARREST: A Kenmore woman was arrested after a shoplifting incident at a store in the 7200 block of Niagara Falls Boulevard at 11:20 a.m. Monday. The 47-year-old woman was charged with petit larceny. She is accused of taking more than $137 worth of merchandise without paying for the items.
• ASSAULT: Police are investigating an assault in the 1000 block of Cleveland Avenue. A male victim told officers that he became involved in an argument with a male suspect around 10:50 p.m. Monday and the suspect punched him in the face, knocking him to the ground.
