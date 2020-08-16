Niagara Falls
• ROBBERY: A Packard Court resident reported to police on Wednesday that about 12:30 p.m. a woman he had met sometime last year but couldn’t remember her name knocked at his front door. The resident said she was accompanied by an older man and he let the pair inside. Once inside, the man reached into the resident’s front pocket and took $200 as well as his cell phone and several video games sitting on a table. The pair then left in a grey SUV.
• ILLEGAL PARKING: Police were called to the 400 block of 17th Street about 6:45 a.m. Wednesday where DPW workers pointed out several vehicles parked on the street despite signs noting that road work was slated for Wednesday. Officers were able to notify all but one of the cars’ owners and that car was towed from the street.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.