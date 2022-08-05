Niagara Falls
• SHOOTING: Police are investigating a shooting incident in the 9100 block of Griffon Avenue. A male victim told officers that sometime between 4 p.m. Wednesday and 10:30 p.m. Thursday someone damaged a window screen on his home by shooting four BBs through it. No one was injured in the incident.
• BURGLARY: Police are investigating a burglary in the 1900 block of Cudaback Avenue. A female victim told officers that sometime between noon Tuesday and noon Thursday, someone broke into her home through a side window. The victim said a couch and a rug were taken from the home.
• ROBBERY: Police are investigating a robbery in the 500 block of Third Street. A male victim told officers that he was in the area at 2 p.m. Thursday, and sat down on a bench with two unknown men. The victim said he asked the men if they could get him some marijuana and the men then forced him to go to an ATM and withdraw $400. The man said the suspects took the $400 from him but was unable to explain to police how they took the cash.
• ARREST: A Falls woman was arrested after a traffic stop in the area of Niagara Falls Boulevard and Builders Way at 2:15 a.m. Friday. Lahmintis A. Figueras, 20, 8921 St. Johns Parkway Apt. 8, was charged with imprudent speed, operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs and drinking alcohol in a motor vehicle on a highway.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.