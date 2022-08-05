Niagara Falls
• SHOOTING: Police are investigating a shooting in the 500 block of 17th Street. A Traffic Division officer reported that as he was following a vehicle, that turned south on 17th Street from Pine Avenue, at 1:46 a.m. Thursday, he heard approximately 10 gunshots. The officer stopped the vehicle he was following and issued traffic tickets to the driver. Witnesses said they saw flashes of light and heard gunshots but could provide no further information about the shooting incident.
