Niagara Falls
• FRAUD: Police are investigating an incident of fraud. A 31-year-old woman told police on Monday that she had received a pre-paid debt card from a bank in her maiden name. The woman told officers that she had not applied for the card and when she contacted the bank she was told the card was for an unemployment claim. The woman told police she had not filed an unemployment claim and the card was deactivated.
