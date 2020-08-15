Niagara Falls
• ARREST: A Buffalo man was arrested after a shoplifting incident at a store in the 1500 block of Military Road at 5 p.m. Sunday. Toschan King, 44,243 Laurel St., was charged with petit larceny. He is accused of taking more than $70 worth of merchandise without paying for the items.
• ARREST: A Falls woman was arrested after a shoplifting incident at a store in the 1500 block of Military Road at 7 p.m. Sunday. Stephanie M. Perri, 37, 144 68th St., was charged with petit larceny. She is accused of taking more than $90 worth of merchandise without paying for the items.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.