Niagara Falls
• ARREST: A Falls man was arrested after police stopped him in a parking lot of a building in the 300 block of Rainbow Boulevard at 5:50 p.m. Wednesday. The 37-year-old city man was charged with trespass.
• ASSAULT: Police are investigating an assault in the 1100 block of 19th Street at 10:10 p.m. Wednesday. Officers said they found a male victim with cuts on his back. Police said the victim refused to provide them with any information about what had happened to him because they would not give him a beer.
