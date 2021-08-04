Niagara Falls
• ARREST: A Falls man was arrested after an incident in the 900 block of Pine Avenue at 12:49 p.m. Saturday. Christopher A. Ripley, 39, no permanent address, was charged with aggressive panhandling in a public place.
• ARREST: A Falls woman was arrested after a shoplifting incident at a store in the 1500 block of Military Road at 8 p.m. Saturday. Linda M. Stiegman, 44, 1325 1/2 Pierce Ave., was charged with petit larceny. She is accused of taking more than $76 worth of merchandise without paying for the items.
• ARREST: A Falls man was arrested after an incident in the 1500 block of Pine Avenue at 6 p.m. Sunday. Nicholas M. Price, 20, 1124 Pierce Ave., was charged with disorderly conduct.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.