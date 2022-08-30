Niagara Falls
• ARREST: A Falls man was arrested after an incident on Woodlawn Avenue at 1:28 p.m. Monday. Malik L. Powers, 23, of Woodlawn Ave., was charged with two counts of disorderly conduct. Powers is accused of creating a disturbance and refusing police requests to leave the area.
• BURGLARY: Police are investigating a burglary somewhere on Niagara Street. Police redacted the exact location from their report on the incident. A male victim told officers that sometime between 8:15 and 8:35 p.m. Sunday, a female suspect forced her way into his apartment and knocked him to the ground. The victim said the suspect took his cell phone and wallet and ran from the apartment.
• THEFT: Officers are looking into a shoplifting incident at a store in the 800 block of Portage Road at 11:12 a.m. Monday. A store employee told police a male suspect entered the business and took a box candy bars, valued at $55, without paying for the merchandise.
