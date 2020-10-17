Police sig

Niagara Falls

• ARREST: A Falls man was arrested after he reportedly snatched a woman’s purse in the 1500 block of Pine Avenue at 1:05 p.m. Thursday. Christian Lester Starr, 39, 1603 Walnut Ave., was charged with third-degree robbery and fourth-degree grand larceny. A 90-year-old woman told officers that she was walking in the area when Starr pushed her to the ground and ran away with her purse.

• THEFT: Officers are looking into a car break-in in the area of Prospect Point. A 22-year-old woman told police that sometime between midnight and 1:15 p.m. Friday, someone broke into her 2015 Audi A3 by smashing the rear driver’s side window. The victim said her purse was taken from the vehicle.

Tags

Recommended for you