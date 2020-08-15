Niagara Falls
• ARREST: A Falls man was arrested after a shoplifting incident at a store in the 1000 block of Portage Road at 10 a.m. Sunday. Michael E. Jones, 32, 1617 15th St., was charged with petit larceny. He is accused of taking more than $43 worth of merchandise without paying for the items.
• ARREST: A Falls man was arrested after a shoplifting incident at a store in the 1500 block of Military Road at 10 a.m. Sunday. Ronald M. Tucker, 55, 7459 Buffalo Ave., was charged with petit larceny. He is accused of taking more than $130 worth of merchandise without paying for the items.
