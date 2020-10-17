Niagara Falls
• ARREST: A Falls man was arrested on multiple outstanding warrants after officers found him sitting on a bench in the 100 block of Buffalo Avenue at 8:20 a.m. Thursday. Brian Benjamin Lewis, 67, 2468 South Ave., was taken into custody without incident.
• ARREST: A Falls man and woman were each arrested on weapons charges after a traffic stop in the 1600 block of Niagara Avenue at 12:34 p.m. Thursday. Jasheem Quadrell Kani Wright, 18, 2619 Ontario Ave., was charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, failure to stop at a stop sign and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle. Anyssa Cheion Ubiles, 20, 1666 South Ave., was charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon. Officers said that after stopping a vehicle, driven by Wright, for running a stop sign, they found a loaded handgun in the back seat of the car. Police said they found a stun gun in Ubiles purse.
