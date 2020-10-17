Niagara Falls
• SHOOTING: Officers are continuing to investigate a weekend shooting in the 3100 block of Highland Avenue. On Wednesday, a 38-year-old woman reported that her 2015 Chevy Equinox had been parked in that area at around 12:01 a.m. Sunday and that the vehicle had sustained a bullet hole in its hood.
• ARREST: A Falls man was arrested on drunken driving charges after a property damage accident at the intersection of North Military and Cayuga roads at 7:07 p.m. Wednesday. Jacob Brian Bonning, 22, 9139 Griffon Ave., was charged with driving while intoxicated and refusal to take a breath test.
