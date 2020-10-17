Niagara Falls
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF: Police are investigating an attempted vehicle theft from a Niagara Falls Boulevard car dealership. The dealership manager told officers that video, captured by security cameras, showed a suspect entering a rear storage yard around 11:30 p.m. Monday and then taking a set of a customer’s car keys by reaching through an open window of the collision shop. The suspect then attempted to drive a 2014 Buick through the locked gate of the yard. Police said he was unsuccessful in driving through the gate but did cause $3,000 damage to the car.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.