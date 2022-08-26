Niagara Falls
• SHOOTING: Police are investigating a shooting in the 1800 block of Pierce Avenue. Officers responded to a call of shots fired at 1:34 p.m. Thursday and were told by witnesses that they heard "approximately eight gunshots within the general vicinity." Witnesses also described two male suspects who were seen running from the area. Detectives said they recovered a total of six spent shell casings in the area.
