Niagara Falls
• ASSAULT: a resident on the 1000 block of Ferry Avenue flagged down police about 11:15 p.m. Wednesday and reported that a man they didn’t know had broken into their apartment and assaulted them. Officers searched the apartment but didn’t find anyone but saw signs of a struggle. The resident said they heard noises in their living room about 11 p.m. and when they went to check it out, a man slammed their head into a wall and punched them in the face. The man then broke a tablet and said he was taking a TV, at which point the resident ran from the apartment. Officers said they found the broken tablet and a broken TV in the apartment. The resident refused medical treatment.
• THEFT: A resident on the 500 block of 78th Street reported to police Wednesday morning that sometime during the night someone had stolen a ’14 GMC Sierra that had been parked inside a garage. The resident said the keys had been left in the unlocked vehicle. The estimated loss was $3,500.
• BURGLARY: A resident on the 3000 block of Ninth Street told called police Tuesday morning after finding their home broken into. Responding officers said the home had been ransacked. The resident said two $25 vases had been broken as well as a bottle of tequila. A $500 print press was the only item that appeared to have been taken.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF: Staff at the city parking ramps on First Street reported to police Wednesday morning that some time the night prior someone had tried to push a parking ramp arm up by hand, damaging it. Police were looking in to getting surveillance footage of the area.
