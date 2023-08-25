Niagara Falls
ARREST
A Falls man was arrested after an assault in the 500 block of 10th Street at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. The 60-year-old man was charged with third-degree assault and third-degree criminal trespass. He is accused of repeatedly punching a security guard during a confrontation.
VANDALISM
Officers are looking into multiple acts of vandalism in the 6000 and 6100 blocks of Niagara Falls Boulevard. Multiple victims reported that between 12:15 and 9:55 a.m. Tuesday, a male suspect ripped the windshield wipers off of seven vehicles. The incidents were captured on video by security cameras in the area.
