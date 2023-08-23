Niagara Falls
THEFT
Officers are looking into a pair of car thefts in the city’s Sound End. A tourist couple told police that sometime between 7:30 p.m. Sunday and 8:30 a.m. Monday, someone stole their 2017 Hyundai Elantra, from the area of Prospect Point, after apparently smashing a passenger-side window. The victims said more than $1,100 worth of personal property was inside the vehicle. Another tourist reported that his rented 2020 KIA Sportage was stolen between 9:30 a.m. Sunday and 11:10 a.m. Monday from the 900 block of Buffalo Avenue.
Officers are looking into a theft from the 700 block of Main Street at 11:35 a.m. Monday. A delivery driver told police that a male suspect took a case of cigarettes off of a dolly as he was making a delivery to a convenience store. The cigarettes were valued at $3,500.
