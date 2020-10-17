Niagara Falls
• THEFT: Officers are looking into a car break-in in the 600 block of Fourth Street. A 25-year-old man told police that sometime between 12:30 and 6:50 a.m. Thursday someone broke into his 2004 Chevy Impala by smashing the front passenger-side window. The victim said his two radios, some utility knives and a work uniform were taken from the vehicle.
• BURGLARY: Police are investigating a burglary in the 1800 block of Ontario Avenue. A 33-year-old man told officers that sometime between 10 and 10:10 p.m. Thursday, someone broke into his apartment by unknown means. The victim said an Xbox One game system was taken.
