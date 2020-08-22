Niagara Falls
• VANDALISM: Officers are looking into an act of vandalism at the Falls municipal parking garage in the 300 block of First Street. A city Parks Department employee told police that sometime between Aug 13 and 7:15 a.m. Tuesday, someone entered the parking garage and took eight fire extinguishers, located on multiple levels of the structure. The employee also told officers that 10 fire extinguishers were damaged after their contents was discharged throughout the garage.
• ROBBERY: Police are investigating a robbery in the 1400 block of Ferry Avenue. Four people, living there, told officers that an armed suspect entered their apartment at 12:50 p.m. Tuesday, demanded money from them and then fled, running east on Ferry Avenue. The victims said the suspect did not take anything before leaving the apartment and one victim suffered a deep cut to his lip after being punched in the face by the suspect. Police said the suspect also displayed a handgun during the incident.
