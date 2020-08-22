Niagara Falls
• ARREST: A Falls man was arrested after an incident in the 1800 block of Willow Avenue at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday. Angelo Mitchell Marino, 19 1837 Willow Ave., was charged with third-degree assault. He was accused of repeatedly punching a 52-year-old man during an argument.
• FIRE: Falls police and fire fighters were called to the 1500 block of 18th Street about 11:15 p.m. Sunday for a fire in the backyard of a vacant home. The burning rubbish piled in the backyard was extinguished before it could damage the home. Officers noted the home had been the site of several previous arson attempts.
INCIDENT: Officers were called to the 100 block of 68th Street about 7:30 p.m. Sunday for a report of a tree branch falling on a car. A city woman said she drove to a home on the street because she was interested in renting it. After parking on the street in front of the home, a branch from a tree fell, hitting another branch and causing it to fall on her vehicle. The vehicle sun roof window was shattered during the incident. The vehicle’s hood was also damaged.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.