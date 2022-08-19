Niagara Falls
• STOLEN VEHICLE: Falls police recovered a stolen ’13 Kia Rondo that had been taken from the Lockport area following a traffic accident at Niagara Falls and Connecting boulevards on Thursday. The crash occurred about 2:10 a.m. and when police responded, the occupants of the Rondo, two men and a woman had fled on foot down Builders Way. The other driver in the crash said the Rondo had ran a red light at the intersection and caused the collision. In the Rondo, officers found more than 25 copies of birth certificates and other personal identification materials that appeared to belong to the vehicle’s owner.
• SHOTS FIRED: Falls police responded to a shooting incident outside of a store on the 1100 block of 19th Street about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday. Police didn’t get much information from witnesses at the scene but surveillance video showed a man firing a gun at an area north of the store’s location while other people fled the scene. The man then left the area. While looking at the surveillance video, officers determined that another shooting had taken place about two hours earlier with people outside the storing running from the scene while what appeared to be muzzle flashes could be seen in between houses across the street from the store.
• THEFT: The owner of a vacant home on the 700 block of Spruce Avenue reported to police Wednesday that on Aug. 7 a man had broken into the home and taken a ladder, a box of industrial trash bags, two hammers and a drill. The owner said the incident had been caught on the home’s Ring door bell and showed the surveiallance footage to officers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.