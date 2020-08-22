Niagara Falls
• VANDALISM: Falls police responded to the 700 block of 15th Street on Saturday morning where a resident reported that two tires were slashed on their 2012 Ford Focus. Paint was also poured on the hood and vulgar messages were spray-painted on the car as well.
• STOLEN CAR: A resident on the 2400 block of LaSalle Avenue reported to police on Friday morning that their ‘05 GM Envoy was taken sometime during the night. A neighbor’s camera captured the theft about 2:30 a.m. Friday. It showed a figure enter the vehicle and back it out of the driveway about a minute later. The vehicle was last seen heading south on 27th Street.
