Niagara Falls
• BURGLARY: Police are investigating a burglary in the 2900 block of Hope Boulevard. A female victim told officers that sometime between 6:30 p.m. Friday and 7 a.m. Saturday, someone broke into her home by unknown means after a fire on the front porch of her residence. The victim said some cash was taken from inside the home.
• ARREST: A Falls man was arrested after police executed an outstanding warrant in the 1000 block of Portage Road at 4:30 p.m. Saturday. In addition to the warrant, Raymond L. Skinner, 35, 1815 Willow Ave., was also charged with resisting arrest after police said he attempted to flee from them and struggle with them while being taken into custody.
• MENACING: Officers are looking into an incident in the 7200 block of Niagara Falls Boulevard at 5:40 p.m. Saturday. A female victim told police that she was sitting in her car when she was approached by a male suspect asking for money. The victim said she rolled her window up and the suspect got into a vehicle next to hers. The suspect then got out of the vehicle, the victim told police, and came back over to her car and displayed a small black handgun gun, while saying, “I’ll come and hunt you down.” The suspect then drove away.
• BURGLARY: Police are investigating a burglary in the 700 block of Eighth Street. A male victim told officers that sometime between Aug. 4 and 6:57 p.m. Saturday, someone broke into his apartment building by unknown means. The victim said six refrigerators and six stoves were taken from the building.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.