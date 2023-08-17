Niagara Falls
• ASSAULT: Police are investigating an assault in the area of 81st Street at around 1 a.m. Wednesday. A male victim told officers that he was walking in the area when he was confronted by two male suspects who demanded his wallet. The man said he refused and one of them stabbed him in the stomach and slashed his left forearm. The victim said he was able to fight off the suspects and the two men ran from the scene.
• THEFT: Officers are looking for a suspect in connection with a shoplifting incident at a store in the 1000 block of Portage Road at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday. A loss prevention employee told police that a male suspect entered the store and took more than $26 worth of merchandise without paying for the items.
