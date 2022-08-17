Niagara Falls
• ASSAULT: Police are investigating an assault in the 100 block of 77th Street. Patrol officers said they responded to a call of a fight, at 8:20 p.m. Friday, and when they arrived on scene they found multiple people “screaming and yelling at each other.” They said they also saw two males “attempting to fight” and separated them. A witness told officers that a suspect, identified as Lance E. Herie, punched another man, twice, in the face. Herie told police that the victim, identified as Thomas E. Barnett, tried to attack him with brass knuckles, a hand-held taser and a knife. Police charged Herie, 48, 136 77th St., with third-degree assault. Officers charged Barnett, 43, 8514 Lindbergh Ave., with second-degree menacing and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
• THEFT: Officers are investigating a theft from the 1800 block of Cleveland Avenue. A male victim told officers that he and his wife were unloading groceries at 11:30 p.m. Friday when they heard someone pounding on the front and rear doors of their home. When they went to the front door, the couple found three suspects, one female and two males, who told them smoke was coming from their home. As the couple walked out of the home, the three suspects told them they would search inside the residence to see if there was a fire. The couple told police they did not find a fire, but discovered that the suspects took a bag with $50 of food in it and then disappeared.
• ARREST: A Falls man was arrested on narcotics charges after he was stopped by police in the 1800 block of Pine Avenue at 11:15 a.m. Saturday. Officers said they were trying to take Michael G. Kreps into custody on an outstanding arrest warrant and he attempted to run away from them. After taking Kreps into custody, he told officers that he had just swallowed 1 gram of crack cocaine and 1 gram of heroin. Kreps, 29, 2221 15th St., was charged with tampering with physical evidence.
• THEFT: Officers are looking into a vehicle break-in in the 500 block alley off of 26th Street. A male victim told police that sometime between noon and 12:10 p.m. Saturday, someone broke into his 2019 Honda CRV by unknown means. The victim said his cell phone and some credit cards were taken from the vehicle.
