Niagara Falls
• ARREST: A Falls man was arrested after a road rage incident on South 91st Street at 7:40 a.m. Monday. The 30-year-old city man was charged with second-degree assault and third-degree criminal mischief.
• BURGLARY: Police are investigating a burglary in the 600 block of 26th Street. A female victim told officers that sometime between 7:30 a.n. Sunday and 1:57 p.m. Monday, someone broke into her garage by pushing in the door panels. The victim said a gravity chair and leaf blower were taken from the garage.
• ARREST: A Falls man was arrested after a shoplifting incident at a store in the 800 block of Portage Road at 9:25 p.m. Monday. The 52-year-old man was charged with petit larceny. He is accused of taking more than $117 worth of merchandise without paying for the items.
