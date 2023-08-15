Niagara Falls
• ARREST: Two Falls women were arrested after a shoplifting incident at a store in the 8000 block of Niagara Falls Boulevard at 11:32 a.m. Friday. The 48-year-old and 40-year-old women are accused of taking more than $217 worth of merchandise without paying for the items.
• ARREST: A Falls man was arrested after a shoplifting incident at a store in the 700 block of Builders Way at 1:14 p.m. Sunday. The 43-year-old man was charged with petit larceny. He’s accused of taking more than $250 worth of merchandise without paying for the items.
