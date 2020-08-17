Niagara Falls
• THEFT: Officers are looking into a theft from the 2400 block of Niagara Avenue. A 43-year-old woman told police that sometime between 11:50 p.m. Tuesday and 4:30 p.m. Wednesday someone entered the backyard of her residence by cutting a lock off a chainlink fence. The victim said a John Deere lawnmower was taken from the yard.
• ARREST: Two Falls women were arrested after an incident in the 2900 block of Ninth Street at 12:40 a.m. Thursday. Larnora N. Hand, 30, 1702 16th St., upper rear, and Ikea Jean Hayes, 27, 3353 Ninth St., were each charged with single counts of disorderly conduct. Hayes and Hand are each accused of punching another woman in front of police officers.
• BURGLARY: Police are investigating a burglary in the 400 block of 13th Street. A 31-year-old woman told officers that sometime between 4:30 p.m. Wednesday and 3:55 a.m. Thursday, someone broke into her apartment by unknown means. The victim said that a 75-inch, 42-inch, and two 32-inch TVs, a Playstation 4 game system, an Xbox game system, two iMac Airs and an iPad were taken from the apartment.
• THEFT: Officers are looking into a car break-in in the 400 block of Main Street. A 41-year-old tourist told police that sometime between 2 and 10 a.m. Thursday someone broke into his 2013 Toyota by smashing the rear driver's-side window. The victim said two tablets and a GPS system were taken from the vehicle.
• ARREST: A Falls man was arrested after a shoplifting incident at a store in the 1000 block of Portage Road at 1:30 p.m. Thursday. John L. Blevins, 45, 1317 Portage Road, was charged with petit larceny. He is accused of taking a case of beer without paying for it.
• SHOOTING: Police are investigating an apparent shooting in the 1500 block of Pine Avenue at 1:20 a.m. Friday. Employees of a convenience store told officers that a "highly intoxicated couple" had entered the business and were behaving "rudely". After the couple left the store, the employees said they heard a pair of gunshots and then saw the couple running east into the 15th Street alley with the male holding a "black firearm." One shell casing was recovered from the store parking lot.
