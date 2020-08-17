Niagara Falls
• ARREST: A Falls woman was arrested after police say she smashed a window in a home in the 2000 block of Forest Avenue at 6:47 a.m. Wednesday. Jahneya R. Carter, 23, 29-D Packard Court, fourth-degree criminal mischief. A 29-year-old woman told police that Carter came to her home and demanded that she come outside. When the victim refused, she said Carter smashed the window in the side door of her home.
• THEFT: Officers are looking into a shoplifting incident in the 300 block of Prospect Street at 8:11 p.m. Tuesday. A shop owner showed police surveillance camera video that showed a male suspect taking 20 t-shirts from an outdoor display area. The suspect was wearing a black jacket and black shorts and white sneakers.
• THEFT: Officers are looking into an SUV break-in in the 2700 block of Woodlawn Avenue. A 52-year-old man told police that sometime between 11 p.m. Tuesday and 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, someone broke into his 2000 Ford Expedition by smashing the rear passenger-side window. The victim said a GPS system was taken form the vehicle.
• ARREST: A Falls woman was arrested after a shoplifting incident at a store in the 1000 block of Portage Road at 1:46 p.m. Wednesday. Katelyn S. Dietz, 27, was charged with petit larceny. She is accused of taking more than $97 worth of food items without paying for them.
