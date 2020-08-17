Niagara Falls
• ANIMAL ATTACK: Police are investigating an animal attack in the 1700 block of North Avenue at 1:16 a.m. Wednesday. A 64-year-old man told officers he was taking a walk in the area and was attacked by a white and black dog that looked like a bulldog. The victim said he was also confronted by a large male suspect who demanded to know, “Why the (expletive) you coming around here?” The man suggested to police that he believed the suspect came from a nearby house that may have been a “drug house.” Police said the victim suffered a large open bite wound, with the bone visible, on his left wrist. He was taken to the Erie County Medical Center in Buffalo for treatment.
• ARREST: A Falls woman was arrested after a road rage incident in the 6600 block of Niagara Falls Boulevard at 5:15 p.m. Monday. Cheyenne E. Banks, 23, 111 Expressway Village, was charged with reckless driving, disorderly conduct and insufficient tail lamps.
• ARREST: A Falls woman was arrested after leading police on a chase from the 2300 block of Hyde Park Boulevard to the 2200 block alley between Ontario and Niagara avenues at 1:49 a.m. Wednesday. Alyssa M. Parker, 27, no permanent address, was charged with third-degree fleeing a police officer, failure to yield right of way to an emergency vehicle, parking on a road or highway, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, no drivers license, failure to stop at a stop sign, failure to stop at a red light and reckless driving. Police said Parker also ran from them as they tried to take her into custody.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.