• ANIMAL ATTACK: Police are investigating an animal attack in the 1700 block of North Avenue at 1:16 a.m. Wednesday. A 64-year-old man told officers he was taking a walk in the area and was attacked by a white and black dog that looked like a bulldog. The victim said he was also confronted by a large male suspect who demanded to know, “Why the (expletive) you coming around here?” The man suggested to police that he believed the suspect came from a nearby house that may have been a “drug house.” Police said the victim suffered a large open bite wound, with the bone visible, on his left wrist. He was taken to the Erie County Medical Center in Buffalo for treatment.

• ARREST: A Falls woman was arrested after a road rage incident in the 6600 block of Niagara Falls Boulevard at 5:15 p.m. Monday. Cheyenne E. Banks, 23, 111 Expressway Village, was charged with reckless driving, disorderly conduct and insufficient tail lamps.   

• ARREST: A Falls woman was arrested after leading police on a chase from the 2300 block of Hyde Park Boulevard to the 2200 block alley between Ontario and Niagara avenues at 1:49 a.m. Wednesday. Alyssa M. Parker, 27, no permanent address, was charged with third-degree fleeing a police officer, failure to yield right of way to an emergency vehicle, parking on a road or highway, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, no drivers license, failure to stop at a stop sign, failure to stop at a red light and reckless driving. Police said Parker also ran from them as they tried to take her into custody.

