Niagara Falls
• THEFT: Officers are looking into a car break-in in the 2600 block of Welch Avenue. A 69-year-old woman told police that sometime between 11 p.m. Monday and 6:30 a.m. Tuesday someone broke into her vehicle by unknown means. The victim said a bag, containing personal papers, was taken.
• ARREST: A Massachusetts woman was arrested after Customs and Border Protection agents found a loaded handgun in her car as she attempted to cross the Rainbow Bridge, from Canada into the United States at 12:25 p.m. Tuesday. Shanelia M. Rainey, 31, 17 Carney Court, Charlestown, MA., was charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
