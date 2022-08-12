Niagara Falls
• THEFT: A delivery driver told Falls police he was making deliveries to several corner stores Wednesday afternoon and while making a delivery on the 900 block of Pine Avenue about 4:30 p.m., someone had broken into his van and taken a bag containing $1,465. Officers said the driver’s-side door lock of the van appeared damaged. Surveillance footage showed a vehicle park across the street from the store and two men get out. While one man keeps watch, the second approaches the van and then quickly heads back across the street where the two men get back into the vehicle, which speeds away.
• BURGLARY: A resident on the 2900 block of 23rd Street reported to police Wednesday morning that while they were gone overnight someone had kicked in their front door and had taken a wallet, a Samsung Galaxy 13 cell phone, a chain bracelet and some medication.
• BURGLARY: Falls police were called to a vacant home on the 700 block of 8th Street Wednesday afternoon where a property manager said someone had kicked in the front door and broken two windows. It didn’t appear anything had been taken from the property.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.