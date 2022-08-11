Niagara Falls
• ARREST: A Falls woman was arrested after she reportedly fired a Red Ryder BB gun at a teenager in the Monteagle Ridge Apartments at 3:10 p.m. Monday. Tricia D. Whitmer, 48, 720 Monteagle St., was charged with second-degree assault, second-degree menacing and acting in a manner injurious to a child under the age of 17. Whitmer is accused of firing several shots from the BB gun and striking the victim multiple times in her chest. The teen was not seriously injured. Police seized the Red Ryder BB gun.
• ROBBERY: Police are investigating a robbery in the 500 block of Rainbow Boulevard. A male victim told officers that he and his girlfriend went to the Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino at about 2 a.m. Tuesday and began to hang out with an unknown male and his girlfriend. At around 5:45 a.m., the unknown male suggested to the victim that they and their girlfriends should go to a nearby hotel to “smoke a blunt.” The two men and two women then walked out to the hotel parking lot. When they arrived in the parking lot, the unknown male reportedly punched the victim in the face and took his gold chain, valued at $14,000. The suspect and his girlfriend were last seen running away in an unknown direction. The victim was not seriously injured and told police he could not wait to be interviewed by detectives because his “Tesla was going to run out of charge.” Police said the entire robbery was captured by nearby security cameras.
• BURGLARY: Police are investigating a burglary in the 2200 block of South Avenue. A female victim told officers that sometime between 11:30 a.m. and 12:50 p.m. Tuesday, someone broke into her home by pushing a portable air conditioning unit out of a window. The victim said four pairs of sneakers and a PlayStation gaming system were taken form the home.
