Niagara Falls
• BURGLARY: Police are investigating a burglary in the 600 block of Ninth Street. A 67-year-old woman told officers that sometime between 8:45 and 10 p.m. Friday, someone entered her home and took a 25-inch RCA flat screen TV, replacing it with a larger generic brand TV with no power cord.
• ASSAULT: Officers are looking into an assault in the 5600 block of Niagara Falls Boulevard. A 31-year-old man told police that a male suspect forced his way into the victim’s hotel room at 2:15 a.m. Sunday. The suspect slapped a female witness and stabbed the victim twice with a knife in the left side of his body. The suspect then ran from the room.
