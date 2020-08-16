Niagara Falls
• BURGLARY: Police are investigating a burglary in the 1900 block of Welch Avenue. A 31-year-old man told officers that sometime between 4 and 10:49 a.m. Sunday, someone broke into his apartment by unknown means, but possibly through an unlocked door. The victim said his air mattress was slashed and $40 was taken.
• ARREST: A Falls man was arrested on a drunken driving charge after an accident in the 4400 block of Porter Road at 9:20 p.m. Sunday. Kelvin L. Thompson, 44, 5B Jordan Gardens, was charged with driving while intoxicated and refusal to take a breath test.
• ARREST: A Falls woman was arrested after a shoplifting incident at a store in the 1500 block of Military Road at 8:40 p.m. Saturday. Passion D. Adams, 30, 1528 Whitney Ave., was charged with petit larceny. She is accused of taking more than $61 worth of merchandise without paying for the items.
