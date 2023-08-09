Niagara Falls
• THEFT: Officers are looking into a vehicle break-in in the 2400 block of Linwood Avenue. A male victim told police that sometime between July 28 and 8 p.m. Saturday, someone broke into his 2013 Dodge Caravan by unknown means. The victim said his backpack was taken.
• ARREST: A Falls man was arrested on drunken driving and other charges after a traffic stop, following a property damage accident, in the 1000 block of 11th Street at 2:03 a.m. Wednesday. The 65-year-old city man was charged with driving while intoxicated, drinking alcohol in a motor vehicle on a highway, driving in a motor vehicle on a sidewalk and move from land unsafely.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.