Niagara Falls
• ARREST: A Falls woman was arrested on drunken driving and other charges after a traffic stop in the 3500 block of Packard Road at 10:37 p.m. Friday. Carietha D. Wilson, 39, 336 37th St.. Apt. 2, was charged with two counts of driving while intoxicated, speed in zone and drinking alcohol in a motor vehicle on a public highway. A Traffic Division officer said he stopped the vehicle being driven by Wilson because it had no front license plate and no registration or inspection stickers. Wilson reportedly failed field sobriety tests and registered a 0.10% blood alcohol level on a Breathalyzer test
• ASSAULT: Police are investigating an assault in the 400 block of Ninth Street at 3:45 a.m. Saturday. Officers said they initially responded to a call of “a man with a gun”, but they found a female victim suffering form a stab wound. No other information was immediately available.
• BURGLARY: Police are investigating a burglary in the 4800 block of Lafayette Circle. A female victim told officers that sometime between July 30 and noon Saturday someone broke into her garage by unknown means. The victim said a bicycle was taken from the garage.
• THEFT: Officers are looking into a vehicle break-in in the 300 block of Fourth Street. A male victim told police that around 5:43 p.m. Saturday, three male suspects were observed, on surveillance cameras, inside his 2004 Toyota Camry. Police said there was no sign of forced entry into the vehicle and the victim said $4 in change was taken.
• THEFT: Officers are looking into a vehicle break-in in the 400 block of 13th Street. A male victim told officers that sometime between 7:19 and 9:50 p.m. Sunday, someone broke into his 2002 Chrysler Town and Country van by unknown means. The victim said a tablet, a knife and some cash was taken from the vehicle.
• TRESPASS: Officers are looking for a male suspect who entered a home on D Street at around 2:14 a.m. Monday. A female victim said she woke up and saw a man, wearing a t-shirt crouched at the end of her mattress. The woman said when she screamed, the man ran out the front door of her house. Police said the suspect left an open can of Labatt Ice beer and a pair of grey sandals behind.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.