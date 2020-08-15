Niagara Falls
• SHOOTING: Police are investigating a shooting incident in the 1500 block of Whitney Avenue. A 30-year-old man told officers that sometime between 10:10 and 10:15 p.m. Thursday, he heard several gunshots and when he checked on the noise he discovered damage to the rear window of his 2016 Jaguar XF. The victim said there appeared to be two bullet holes in the rear window and the glass was completely shattered. Other witnesses said that after hearing the shots, they saw three vehicles speeding away from the area.
