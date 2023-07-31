• BURGLARY: Police are investigating a burglary in the 700 block of Main Street. Officers said they responded to a burglar alarm at 2:12 a.m. Friday and found a side window to a convenience store shattered. Police found no one inside the business, but security camera video showed two male suspects taking cigarettes valued at $2,500.
• BURGLARY: Police are investigating a burglary in the 700 block of 60th Street. A female victim told officers that sometime between 9:30 p.m. Tuesday and 10:30 a.m. Friday, someone broke into her home through an open window. The victim said a curio cabinet, 60-inch and 50-inch flat screen TVs, a gold diamond ring, an Amazon tablet, two pairs of shoes, two cell phones, clothing, tools and a lockbox with prescription medication were taken from the home.
• ARREST: A Falls man was arrested after an incident in the 9400 block of Cayuga Drive at 2:12 a.m. Saturday. The 24-year-old city man was charged with disorderly conduct.
• ARREST: A Falls woman faces multiple charges after a crash in the 1200 block of Pine Avenue at 2 a.m. Thursday. The 24-year-old city woman was charged with driving while intoxicated, reckless driving, speeding, imprudent speed, moving from a lane unsafely, failure to keep right, leaving the scene of a property damage accident, alcohol-cannabis in a motor vehicle on a highway, fourth-degree criminal mischief, no insurance, unsafe tires and a seat belt violation. Police said a Chevy Tahoe that was being driven by the woman left the road at a high rate of speed, traveling through several front yards, crashing through a chain link fence, breaking a pine tree, knocking down a National Grid power pole and heavily damaging the front of a home.
• INCIDENT: Officers are looking into an attempt to pull an ATM out of the ground in the 800 block of Military Road at 5:25 a.m. Thursday. Police said they responded to a call of a suspicious condition and were told that a suspect had attached a chain to the ATM and then tried to rip it out of the ground using a vehicle. The attempt to take the ATM was unsuccessful.
• ARREST: A Falls man was arrested on multiple charges after a traffic stop in the 3800 block of Hyde Park Boulevard at 2:20 a.m. Wednesday. The 52-year-old city man was charged with driving while intoxicated, driving while ability impaired by drugs or alcohol, operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs, having alcohol-cannabis in a motor vehicle on a highway, unsafe turn and no headlight.
