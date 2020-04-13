Niagara Falls
• BURGLARY: Police are investigating a burglary in the 700 block of Main Street. Officers said they spotted a broken front window in a business there at 6:07 a.m. Tuesday. When they investigated, the officers said they discovered a brick lying in the broken glass in front of the convenience store and gas station. The owner of the store told police that CBD products, valued at $200, were taken.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF: Officers are looking into an act of criminal mischief in the 600 block of 29th Street. A 31-year-old woman told police that sometime between 8 p.m. Monday and noon Tuesday, someone nailed her apartment door shut. The victim was home at the time, but did not hear the door being nailed shut. Police indicated the incident may be related to a neighbor dispute.
• SHOOTING: Police are investigating a shooting incident in the 1900 block of Fall Street. Witnesses told officers that they saw a male suspect running east on Falls Street, at 8:20 p.m. Tuesday, holding a handgun. The suspect then reportedly fired 12 shots, west down Falls Street. The suspect then got into a silver Saturn sedan and fled east down Fall Street.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.